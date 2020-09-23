The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will soon roll out a plan for the resumption of football leagues in the country.

This follows President Nana Akufo-Addo’s announcement that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One league will resume on October 30.

The 2019/20 domestic football season came to a halt following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in March.

However, the season was truncated in June.

With stakeholders questioning the start of football as announced by the President, Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director for the GFA, says there is a need to engage stakeholders on the next line of action.

“We will look into it again, the competitions department of the GFA will sit down with the medical committee and come out with a proper plan and that will also be considered by the Executive Council,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“In the coming days, we will roll out a plan and make it known to the public,” he concluded.

The 2020/21 football season will be played in two zones, i.e, Northern and Southern Zones.

The GFA has already sent proposals to the various clubs and the government’s COVID-19 taskforce, to outline strict protocols they intend to implement on the return of football.