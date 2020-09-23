The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), a Civil Society Organisation, has called on Ghanaians to be wary of the sweet promises the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is churning out to win back power.

It said Ghanaians are appreciative of the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the last three years and are ready to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.

A statement, signed by the Founder and President of the CVM, Razak Kojo Opoku, said budgetary allocations are always made and captured for projects each time President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia cut sod for the commencement of any project.

It said the NDC is fixated at attacking its opponents, leaving out the element of an issue-based campaign and the CVM is convinced that the NDC manifesto does not seek to enhance and improve the wellbeing of the generality of the Ghanaian people.

It said the NDC is discrediting the NPP on every development project taken and inciting people including Chiefs and Queen mothers against the NPP and President Akufo-Addo by describing sod-cutting projects as Sakawa and 419.

It said the NDC’s ethnocentric comments against the people of Akyem seemed to have deliberately put dust in the eyes of well-meaning Ghanaians, and questioned why the 10 billion dollar Hope City Project which the NDC cut sod did not come on or see the light of day.

The statement said the 2020 election is about a comparison of records and a show of who was tall in terms of managing the affairs and resources of the country.

GNA