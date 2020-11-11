Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri, has given her many fans and followers something to gaze at with her new post.

The actress blessed her Instagram page with a new photo as she strikes a pose.

In the photo, the actress was seen at a ‘keep fit’ session as she strikes what looked like a Yoga pose.

READ ALSO:

Ahuofe Patri was wearing what looked like an undershirt and a pair of grey slacks. After posting the photo of herself, she captioned it:

“I don’t have to be perfect, I just have to be me #babygirl #naturalhair #influencer.”

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower her with glowing words.