Football Association chairman, Greg Clarke, has resigned over the “unacceptable” language he used when referring to black players.

Mr Clarke said he was “deeply saddened” for the offence he had caused by using the term “coloured footballers”.

The comments came as he was talking about the racist abuse of players by trolls on social media to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee via video link.

Mr Clarke said his words were a “disservice to our game”.

He prompted further criticism when referring to gay players making a “life choice” and a coach telling him young female players did not like having the ball hit hard at them.

He also said there were “a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans” in the FA’s IT department because “they have different career interests”.

“We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman,” said an FA statement.

“Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course.”

Following his resignation, Clarke said: “My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on.

“I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include,” the statement noted.

During the parliamentary hearing, Mr Clarke apologised after being prompted to say sorry by Member of Parliament Kevin Brennan.

Mr Brennan said Mr Clarke’s language in reference to black players was the kind that did not encourage inclusion, while fellow committee member Alex Davies-Jones called it “abhorrent”.

Mr Clarke had earlier spoken of the need to attract people into the sport from a diverse range of communities.

The equality charity Kick It Out said his remark about black players should be “consigned to the dustbin of history” and criticised his comments concerning people from South Asia, gay players and female footballers.

Clarke had been called to give evidence to the DCMS committee about the Premier League’s potential bailout of English Football League clubs and the structural reforms proposed as part of Project Big Picture.

“As a person who loves football and has given decades of service to our game, it is right that I put the interests of football first,” added Clarke in the statement confirming his departure.

“2020 has been a challenging year and I have been actively considering standing down for some time to make way for a new chair now our CEO transition is complete and excellent executive leadership under Mark Bullingham is established.”