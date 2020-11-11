Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has been spotted in a new video cursing his critics.

In the video on social media, the outspoken man of God was heard calling out his critics and heaping curses upon them.

According to the pastor, if indeed he was a true man of God and that he did not speak his mind but that of God’s in relation to the United States (US) election, may God visit all those who speak against him.

The popular pastor went on to mention some particular two people who were insulting him over his prophecy and said they would suffer before death comes for them.

He added that he was leaving all his critics to God and was sure that His vengeance would speak on his behalf.

The church founder added that he had not committed any crime or taken anything from anyone so he was confident that God would fight for him.

The pastor’s recent comments follow his prophecy about the just-ended elections in the US which saw Joe Biden emerging victorious.

Prior to the election, he is reported to have predicted victory for President Donald Trump and was seen in a viral video proclaiming that in one of his services.