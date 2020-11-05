Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has exposed his confusion on the spiritual decision for United States’ (US) president.

Months before the ongoing elections, Rev. Owusu Bempah declared President Donald Trump will retain his seat under the condition that he will not legalise homosexuality.

Having maintained his decision not to legalise what has been described as a human right issue, Rev. Owusu Bempah said God has made President Trump “president and physically and spiritually he’s still on that seat.”

However, the prediction seems to be far from reality as Joe Biden is leading President Trump comfortably in the polls which started yesterday, November 4.

Realizing the embarrassment that awaits him, the prophet granted a latest interview to declare Mr Biden the chosen one.

“Something has happened in the US elections and Abraham and his people have held a meeting. The outcome of that meeting did not go in Trump’s favour. It’s because Trump’s heart has turned away from God.

“So Abraham and his people have sent the decision from that meeting to the Watchers (Watchers are unique angels who are sent to carry out duties on earth). The Watchers have sent the decision to the Almighty God. A final meeting is being held over the decision as I speak to you,” he said on Okay FM.

He added that he saw the heavens open and the key to the Whitehouse was snatched from Mr Trump and returned to the Lord, who is yet to confirm Abraham’s decision.

This is the third time the prophet has predicted the future of the US.

Having said that, Rev. Owusu Bempah comforted himself that should his prophecy not come to pass, like Isiah, it doesn’t make him a false prophet.