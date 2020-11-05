A group of disqualified New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants are working to convince independent candidates to rescind their decision.

The motive of the group calling itself Coalition of Disqualified Patriots is to ensure the party wins the December election with an overwhelming majority.

Convener of the group, Dr Samuel Owusu Akyem, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, said they have achieved some successes.

He indicated that most of the disqualified aspirants, who threatened court action, have all rescinded their decision.

“As a psychologist, I have been able to convince a lot of people to get over the pain and work for NPP victory,” Dr Akyem added.

Also, Patrick Ampong Baidoo, who was disqualified from contesting in the Weija-Gbawe constituency, said they are embarking on the campaign for the love of the party.

“We are using our own resources to secure victory for the NPP because our common opponent is the opposition,” he stressed.

Mr Baidoo appealed to fellow disqualified aspirants not to sit aloof and watch the party lose the elections.

“Our victory is clear and I’m sure we will exceed what we got in 2016 with the Free Senior High School policy,” he said.

For his part, Kafui Amaga, a failed parliamentary aspirant at Atewa East said he was fulfilled after joining the group.

Though he was not able to serve his people in Parliament, he believes the volunteer work will keep the NPP and President Nana Akufo-Addo in power.

Mr Amaga, who is also the Organiser of the Coalition, said aside wooing independent candidates, their focus is on the youth.

“Our fear is apathy so we are focusing more on the youth to vote massively for the NPP in the elections,” he noted.