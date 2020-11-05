The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, is fighting off false notion that there is rising insecurity in the country.

The Minister said some political actors are deliberately creating the impression of insecurity in the country which is false.

Addressing Parliament on the state of security in the country ahead of the December elections, Mr Dapaah said the country is safe based on available crime statistics.

On December elections, the Minister said the national elections taskforce has put in place adequate measures to ensure violent-free elections.

He also urged political parties to uphold peace and unity ahead during and after the elections to protect the country’s democracy.



The Minister said the government has installed a total of 800 high technology security cameras within the Greater Accra region under the phase one and additional national 10,000 cameras will be installed across the country under phase two.



On the disturbances by secessionist groups in the Volta Region, Mr Dapaah also fought off claims that the government has incompetently handled the disturbances.

The Minister said he disagrees with the assertion that the activities of Western Togoland is as a result of incompetence or intelligence failure.

He also urged the public to volunteer information to the security agencies to act promptly.



On activities of terrorism, Mr Dapaah said Ghana stands prepared to combat such activities in the country.



But the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, on his part, hit back at the Minister, insisting that there’s some sense of insecurity in the country.

He said the opposition National Democratic Congress will not accept any form of intimidation by the security agencies.