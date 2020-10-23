Controversial man of God, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, says President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump wants to have a conversation with him after he prophesied about him.

According to the Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, one of his prophecies concerning the US elections was forwarded to Mr Trump and that has since sparked his interest to reach out to him.

Speaking on an Accra-based FM station, Neat FM, the pastor said his prophecy got to the First Man of America through Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and Leader of Action Chapel International in Ghana.

Nicholas Duncan-Williams‘ close friend is Trump. When I had the revelation I told him and he informed Trump. And my son and brother, Bishop Agyemang Prempeh also has Paula White as his very good friend and she is Trump’s spiritual mother so she advises Trump.

Trump listened to my prophecy and he wants to speak with me. He was surprised. They are working on it and praying around it. They are taking decisions too.

Recently he was praising Jesus. When the time comes we will talk and we have to support him because his win will fulfill the purpose of God, he said.

According to him, Mr Trump is destined to win the upcoming US elections but he might lose if he doesn’t sit up.

He explained that the ideologies of his biggest opponent, Joe Biden don’t tally with the word of God, hence he will lose to pave the way for Mr Trump to finish the race.

Watch the video below: