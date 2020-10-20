Scottish singer, Adele Emily Sandé, known professionally as Emeli Sandé, has featured Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, on her next single dubbed ‘More of You.’

The stunning female vocalist broke the news on her Instagram page and gave out details on when the song will be released.

She said the new single, which will be released on Wednesday, also features one United Kingdom singer, Nana Rogues.

She wrote:

I’m so excited to finally be releasing ‘More of You’ with @stonebwoyb and @NanaRogues as my next single! It will be released Wednesday with video at 8:pm. Can’t wait!

MORE:

I’m so excited to finally be releasing “More Of You” with @stonebwoyb and @NanaRogues as my next single! It will be released Wednesday with video at 8pm. Can’t wait! 🍾 🥳



Pre-save the track and RSVP to the video premiere: https://t.co/In6mIgTnqN pic.twitter.com/7pEm9oM9RN — Emeli Sandé (@emelisande) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has equally shared a post to alert his fans on his latest feature.

Check out the post below: