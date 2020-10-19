Aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, attracted a mammoth crowd at his campaign launch over the weekend.

Dumelo has said in a post that he was leaving no stone unturned regarding his ambition to lead the people in the area.

In photos that have become instant hits on social media, Dumelo’s wife, Gifty, also known as Miss Gee is seen beside him as he ushers his fate into the hands of his constituents.

Nonetheless, the National Communication Officer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi was also seen at the event.

Check out photos from the launch below:

@johndumelo1’s Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency. The victory of NDC is coming again. Let the people say 3h33 djo b)d))))))))). pic.twitter.com/VFlr7EcNe2 — ojt. (@close_range_) October 18, 2020

John Dumelo (white shirt) during Ayawaso West campaign launch