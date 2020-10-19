Aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, attracted a mammoth crowd at his campaign launch over the weekend.

Dumelo has said in a post that he was leaving no stone unturned regarding his ambition to lead the people in the area.

In photos that have become instant hits on social media, Dumelo’s wife, Gifty, also known as Miss Gee is seen beside him as he ushers his fate into the hands of his constituents.

Nonetheless, the National Communication Officer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi was also seen at the event.

Check out photos from the launch below:

John Dumelo pulls huge crowd during campaign launch at Ayawaso West
National Communication Officer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi
MP Aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo attracted a mammoth crowd after he mounted the podium over the weekend at the launch of his campaign to contest for the seat in the constituency.
Yesterday, we successfully launched our campaign in Ayawaso West Wuogon. To God be the Glory. Nasara Naazuwa! Muna Son Sakia. #idey4u

John Dumelo (white shirt) during Ayawaso West campaign launch
John Dumelo lays out his plans for the constituency during campaign launch
