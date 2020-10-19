Popular Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, has won his first boxing bout against seasoned Super middleweight boxer, Ayitey Powers.

The ‘amateur boxer’, announced his decision to venture into boxing a week ago, after his ‘failed’ music career.

To prove to Ghanaians he is the beast he claims he is, Shatta Bandle did not settle for newbies, but agreed to fight none other than the 16-time champion.

Receiving cheers and encouragement from his coaches, the diminutive Shatta Bandle charged up and gave Powers some ‘powerful’ punches.

The first round of the comic fight did not come to an end when Powers was given a knockout.

Referee, Dr UN, who could not revive Ayitey Powers, ended the fight, giving Shatta Bandle bragging rights as the newest boxing champion.

Ayitey Power’s coach, DKB, who could not handle the shame hopped onto the ring and gave his boxer more beatings than he had already received.

Watch video below:



