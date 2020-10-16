The self-acclaimed United Nations (UN) Global Ambassador, Kwame Fordjour, variously referred to as Dr UN, appears to be enjoying his new abode after his arrest in Kumasi today.

A video of him ‘claiming fans’ in cells has set the internet ablaze after being remanded in police custody following his arrest on the premises of Kumasi-based Hello-FM by National Security operatives earlier today.

He was remanded by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court that issued a bench warrant for his arrest some six months ago.

Watch video posted on Facebook by Manye Dede below: