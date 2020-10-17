The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Yapei Kusawgu constituency in the Savannah Region, Abu Kamara, has died in a fatal road accident.

According to the Savannah Regional NPP Director of Communications, Mohammed Issah, the car he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with an articulator truck at the Datoyili police barrier on the outskirts of Tamale.

He is reported to have died on the spot with an aide, Majeed Kotochi (Young Chief) and Adam Abu, another occupant of the car.

The party office in the Savannah region has, therefore, ordered the immediate suspension of all campaign activities in the region and party flags are to fly at half-mast.

“These directives are in line with the party’s respect and condolence to the families of our deceased heroes; Hon. Abu Kamara, Mr Kotochi Majeed and Mr Adam Abu,” the Director of Communications said.

He concluded that “we mourn with the families in these trying times. May the Good Lord grant them Jannat-al Firdaus. Amen.”

Mr Kamara was gearing up to meet the National Democratic Congress’ John Jinapor in the polls on December 7.