Dr Felix Anyah, the former acting CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has been appointed as the Board Chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

His appointment comes a few months after the Volta Regional Hospital, popularly known as Trafalgar, was upgraded to a Teaching Hospital.

He is expected to lift the hospital to an enviable Teaching Hospital and liaise with international accreditation bodies such as JCI International in order to promote medical/health tourism to the hospital and the Volta region to help make Ghana a Medical Tourism hub.

The Ho Teaching Hospital was established in 1998 and commissioned by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings in December 2000.

The hospital served as a regional hospital for 17 years until it was re-commissioned on April 29, 2019 as a Teaching Hospital by Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu the Health Minister.

The inauguration had to take place after a much-awaited amendment of Section 37 of Act 525 of the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospital act, 1996.

Under the previous act, the membership of the Teaching Hospital Boards consisted of about 80% of hospital Management staff.

“For efficient Corporate Governance, the Board now consist of 10 professionals not of the Hospital Management with only the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital as member forming a total composition of 11,” the Minister explained.

“It is in this light that section 37 of act 525, which defines the membership of Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals was amended by Parliament and assented to on 27th December 2019,” Agyeman-Manu explained.

Also, under the new amendment act, “the membership of Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals boards consist of Chairperson, a legal practitioner, a medical practitioner, an allied health practitioner, a pharmacist and a nurse/ midwife” adding that “all of not less than 10 years standing,” the minister added.

Other members of the board include two representatives with considerable experience in health education research and nominated by the university council, a financial consultant, a private sector business entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital.

Dr Felix Anyah graduated as a doctor 41 years ago from the University of Ghana Medical School, Korle Bu.

He distinguished himself as a clinician in private medical practice as Director of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, Accra and Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm, Sogakope.

He is also a health columnist, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, member of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, pioneer in integrative health/medicine as well as health and medical tourism in Ghana.

In the past years, Dr Anyah has played towering roles in the public sector management and administration in Ghana.

In 2015-2016, Dr. Felix Anyah was appointed Board Chairman of the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

In 2017, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him as acting CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for one year.

In 2018, Dr. Felix Anyah won the Overall Best CEO Award.

He has won five Best Healthcare CEO Awards from different organizations.

Dr Anyah won the Most Respected CEO Awards by public voting in 2018 and 2019 respectively.