The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Novihoho Afaglo, has challenged the notion that Ghana has defeated Covid-19.



In his view, all indications and statistics on the ground point to the fact that the cases are beginning to rise again.



According to him, the situation has become so because leadership in the country loves power more than the survival of its citizens.



Mr Afaglo said over the few months the country has stopped mass testing for Covid-19, focusing its attention rather on the airport and forgetting that people are still living with the virus.



He said because the leadership shifted attention from fighting the disease to garnering votes for their various parties, both the print and the electronic media also kept silent on reporting Covid-19 cases and went into reporting party politics.



Currently, Ghana has 1,156 active cases, with 320 deaths, 49,102 confirmed cases and 47,726 recoveries.



Information gathered in Ghana indicated that active cases dropped to the lowest of 46 in the middle of August 2020 but the current statistics indicate that the cases are rising.



“What is more worrying is the fact that the cases are rising as a result of people engaging in political campaigns involving mass people but all the political parties don’t seem to care because it’s an election year,” he said.



In this regard, the CEO called on Ghanaians to do well to avoid close contact, always wear the mask despite its uncomfortable nature and wash hands regularly without touching the face.



He urged Ghanaians to report any unusual feeling to the near-by hospital or see a doctor for the right medication to be prescribed.



“Let’s avoid the brainwashing of our politicians saying Covid-19 is gone, it is still around and spreading more, we only have one life to live so let’s stay united and abide by the safety protocols,” Mr Afaglo advised.



This comes at the backdrop of findings of a study conducted by the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) that revealed that about one million Ghanaians have been already exposed to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The study, which was led by scientists at WACCBIP, in collaboration with their colleagues at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, found that significantly more people have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, than Ghana’s 49,102 confirmed cases would suggest.