The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested one person following confusion that broke out at a rally of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Karaga District of the Northern Region.

The regional crime officer, Superintendent Baaba Ananga, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday said the police are on a manhunt for other suspects.

About six persons on Tuesday afternoon suffered various machete wounds after confusion broke out between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at Sung in the Karaga District of the Northern Region which happens to be a stronghold of the NPP.

Nana Akomea’s advice to Mahama on Airbus scandal [Audio]

It’s only Akufo-Addo’s govt that can fulfill pledge to pay us – Assembly Members

Six attacked with machete as confusion breaks out at NDC rally [Photos]

The suspected members of the NDC in a convoy reportedly rode into an NPP pavilion which sparked the confusion.

This led to reprisal attacks after a known NPP member is said to have questioned the rationale behind their action.

But reacting to the development, Supt Ananga said his outfit has commenced investigations into the mayhem and assured that perpetrators would be brought to book.

According to him, per their records seven people sustained injuries, adding that they have been treated and discharged.

He said though calm has been restored in the town, patrol teams have taken over to prevent any further confusion.

“For now those who were injured have been discharged as we have patrol teams in the town to prevent any attack since we are mindful of reprisal attacks. By the close of the day, the patrol teams will get more support from Yendi,” he said.

Listen to audio above: