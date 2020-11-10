Former President John Mahama has been urged to respond to the Airbus scandal to clear his name ahead of the December polls.

According to a member of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea, it will be in the interest of the former President to put matters to rest.

“For the sake of probity, accountability, he [Mahama] should come out. Ghanaians deserve to know what went on,” he stated while reacting to the banter between Mr Mahama and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

The former President described Mr Amidu as a coward for not inviting him for interrogation after naming him ‘Government Official 1’ while updating Ghanaians on investigations done on the Airbus scandal.

The Special Prosecutor, in response, challenged Mr Mahama to voluntarily come to his office with his lawyers for interrogation.

This has attracted a lot of backlash with some legal practitioners questioning why Mr Amidu has not triggered his powers to invite the former President.

But, Mr Akomea on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said the ugly noises will have a negative impact on Mr Mahama.

He explained that, in the minds of Ghanaians, the former President “is engaged in corrupt deals in the Airbus scandal”.

The only way out, the NPP man said is for Mr Mahama to break his silence and shame his critics.

“Due to the closeness of the description of Government Official 1 to John Mahama, it will be prudent for him to respond and exonerate himself,” he noted.

Mr Akomea said it will be very disgraceful if the former President is invited by the police over this issue.

“If I were in Mahama’s shoes, I will speak to clear my name in the Airbus scandal,” he added.