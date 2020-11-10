A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team has dared Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to invite former President John Mahama.

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe said Mr Amidu by the powers invested in him has the powers of the police, hence should issue a warrant for Mr Mahama’s arrest.

His comments follow the Special Prosecutor’s challenge to Mr Mahama to show up in his office for interrogation over his alleged involvement in the Airbus saga.

This was after the NDC presidential candidate questioned the inclusion of Airbus scandal investigations in Mr Amidu’s findings on the Agyapa Royalties agreement.

“If you [Martin Amidu] were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately. And I will come as a man and answer you on Airbus. If you think I’m indicted in Airbus, accuse me directly,” he said.

In a reply, the Special Prosecutor dared the former President to “man up, wise up and be brave enough” to come with two lawyers of his own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by his office if he has nothing to do with the Airbus scandal.

This invitation, Mr Tamakloe said amounts to “comedy of errors” considering the powers vested in Mr Amidu.

“Martin Amidu has the full powers of a police officer; you have not triggered it and you are out shouting,” he said.

Asked whether the former President will go to the Special Prosecutor to be interrogated, Mr Tamakloe said he [Mahama] is too busy.

“Mahama is a very busy person but Martin is even asleep because he has nothing to do,” he noted.

In his view, the Special Prosecutor in handling the Airbus scandal has exhibited “crass-incompetence due to partisan political interest.

“If you have evidence Mahama has committed a crime; you don’t come out with excuses. John Mahama is not above the laws of this country so trigger your powers.”

Lawyer Tamakloe was certain Mr Amidu is frustrated and wants to remain relevant during the electioneering campaign.

“If there is pressure on you and you are getting frustrated, you don’t transfer that frustration on Mahama,” he added.