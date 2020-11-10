The former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has warned politicians to ensure they do not spill blood of innocent people in the quest for power.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Sɛdɛa ɛteɛ ni, Dr Opuni, in strong words, urged politicians to speak the truth and not instigate Ghanaians against each other.

To him, the winner-takes-all ‘constitution’ which has been implemented has raised tempers of the opposition.

“Politicians in power have given the mentality that they are in power in all aspects and that speeches have been accepted by even the police and ordinary Ghanaians who have affiliations to the ruling party.

“Even when a suspect is arrested, party members will lobby and the case will be thrown out, but an opposition member will be dragged to the mud over a similar or even lesser offence,” he noted.

According to Rev Opuni- Frimpong, an election which was hitherto seen merely as an exercise of rights has become a business investment, and for that, ‘blood must be spilled’ to prevent cost.

He also urged pastors to stop interfering in politics and rather join politicians in post-election thanksgiving with clean hands and in the interest of the state.