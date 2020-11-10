The Government of Ghana has been urged to go for a renegotiation of the Borteyman land for the construction of the 50,000 seater Olympic Stadium for the 2023 African Games.

The stadium is estimated to cost $200 million and will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the event.

Last month, Asempa FM and Adomonline.com revealed that the land that is said to be acquired already by the government does not exist.

Our investigations revealed that the land was secured by the late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009 but has been taken over by the Tema Development Corporation.

Following the arrival of Asempa FM at the Borteyman township, residents said past and present governments have neglected the township. There was no social amenities at the township.

When government officials arrived at the township, residents told Asempa FM that the government needed a site for the construction of a hospital to help the township and not for the construction of an Olympic Stadium.

Chief of Borteyman, Sherif Borkwei Bortei, following the arrival of Asempa FM last month revealed that he could not guarantee if the government would be able to construct the 50,000-seater stadium as residents have moved to the place.

However, government has been urged to go for renegotiation of the land for the construction of the stadium.

The stadium, which will come with a sports hall, an Olympic swimming pool and tennis courts, will cost the country a whopping $200 million.

The 13th edition of the Africa Games, formerly known as the All African Games, would involve 54 participating countries and 25 sporting disciplines.

A 10-member Local Organising Committee, including Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, has been inaugurated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The committee is chaired by veteran journalist and lecturer, Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare and has Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Reks Brobbey, an Olympian, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, an adviser to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ms Eva Okyere, a legal practitioner, Samson Deen, president of Ghana Paralympic and Dan Kweku Yeboah as members.