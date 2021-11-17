Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured that government is committed to completing the Borteyman Sports Complex before the commencement of the 2023 Africa Games.

Government initially announced plans to construct a 50,000 capacity stadium at Borteyman to host the games but has resorted to the Legon Stadium to host the games.

Sod was cut in August 2021 to mark the start of construction on the site for the construction of the edifice to host the continent in the 13th edition of the African Games.

Addressing Parliament in the 2022 Budget presentation, the Finance Minister said government will procure logistics and equipment to begin construction of the multipurpose sports complex.

“In 2022, Ghana will participate in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and continue with preparatory activities towards organising and hosting the 13th African Games in Accra in 2023.

“Government will procure sports logistics and equipment, and begin the construction of a new multipurpose sports hall, hostel facilities and an Olympic-size swimming pool at Borteyman in Accra,” he said.

The sports complex at Borteyman, which will cost an estimated $145 million, will house the following facilities:

• 400-metre 6-Lane Athletics Warm-Up Track with playing field for football; Washrooms

for male and female; Spectator stand for 500 people.

• One Thousand-Seater Competition Swimming Pool, collapsible to Five Hundred (500)

Seater. 8-lane Competition Swimming.

• 8-Lane Warm-up Swimming Pool.

• Five Hundred-Seater (500) Temporary Dome (Handball, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo,

etc).

• One Thousand-Seater (1,000) Multi-Purpose Sports Hall (Badminton, Boxing,

Volleyball, Weightlifting, etc).

• Five (5) Tennis Courts complex including One Thousand-Seater (1,000) Centre Court

(Covered Spectator Stand with a VVIP viewing stand),

• Space for Children’s Playground.