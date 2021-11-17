Paul Okoye has celebrated his twin brother, Peter and his wife Lola Omotayo on their eighth wedding anniversary.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he celebrated the couple on their anniversary.

This is the first time Paul has celebrated his twin brother and his wife on social media since their rift in 2017.

There have been several indications that the brothers have settled their feud.

About a week ago, they both followed each other on social media.

Paul’s estranged wife, Anita, also shared a video of Peter taking their kids on a shopping spree.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed as the most popular twins in Nigeria will be turning 40 on Thursday, November 18.