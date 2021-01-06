Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square group has tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans, saying he has been fighting the virus for over 10 days.

“Some will say, “experience is the best teacher”. Oh well, the experience and the teacher have visited me, and they’ve been dealing with me,” he wrote.

Paul Okoye urged people to take the virus seriously, adding “this is not funny. It is the worst sickness ever”.

READ ALSO:

Check out his post below: