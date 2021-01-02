The 2021/22 academic year is expected to commence in mid-January 2021, sources within government say.

This was decided after President Akufo-Addo’s meeting with Parliaments Committee on Education Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

According to Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, prior to the meeting to “examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children” various stakeholders in the education sector were engaged in order to come up with a comprehensive and detailed plan.

The resumption date, which will mark the end of the Covid-19 inspired break, will soon be announced by the President. Sources however say it could be any date between January 12 and January 19.

President Akufo-Addo announced the closure of all schools, together with a ban on all social gatherings, on March 15, last year.

Second-year students in Junior and Senior High Schools were allowed back in school on October 5 to complete the 2019/20 academic year.