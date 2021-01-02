Hearts of Oak ended the unbeaten streak of Bechem United following an impressive 6-1 victory the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Phobians were given a huge advantage with a few minutes to the end of the first half after Bechem United’s Emmanuel Asante received his second yellow card for dissent.

In the second half, Hearts capitalised on the extra man to score the opener in the 53rd minute. Abdul Manaf made no mistake when he was presented with the opportunity.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 68th minute through Victor Aidoo. Aidoo dummied his marker and placed the ball into the net.

Five minutes later, Aidoo got on the score sheet again to make it 3-0.

The goals did not end there. Hearts were awarded a penalty which was expertly taken by Frederick Ansah Botchway in the 84th minute.

Prince Kwabena Adu reduced the deficit in the 86th minute but Lawali Mamane made it 5-1 just two minutes later.

Substitute Benjamin Afutu scored the final goal of the game in the 90th minute.

Since Kosta Papic took over from Edward Nii Odoom at Hearts, the team have amassed ten points from a possible 15.

They have recorded three wins in their last four matches which has helped the side to second place on the log with 11 points.

For Bechem, they will be disappointed with the result after going six matches unbeaten in the competition.

But, the Hunters will maintain top spot momentarily with 14 points. Hearts will hope to grab more wins in subsequent matches.