A masked man who broke into the premises of Zylofon Media to allegedly attempt to kill radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has been shot by the company’s head of security, a statement by the media house has said.

The statement said the man who did well to conceal his identity, breached protocols by spraying pepper spray into the eyes of the security men during a scuffle.

This man first went to the station’s server room, succeeding in disconnecting some of our cables, therefore, shutting down transmission before threatening the life of the host of Taxi Driver show, Blakk Rasta, known in private life as Abubakar Ahmed, the radio station’s statement said in part.

Explaining the circumstances of the shooting, the statement said the head of security shot at him with a licensed gun after he tried to escape prior to the intervention of the East Legon Police.

Judging the danger at hand, our head of security had to overpower him and in the process shot at him with a licensed gun.

Read the full statement below: