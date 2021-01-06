Professor Michael Aaron Oquaye was born on 4th April 1944 to E.G.N. Oquaye of Osu, Accra (a cocoa merchant) and Felicia Awusiki Oquaye, (nee Azu) of Odumase-Krobo – the third of 7 children.

He was brought up at Asamankese in the Eastern Region where he attended the Catholic and Presbyterian Schools before proceeding to Presec., Odumase-Krobo (O’Level) and Apam Secondary School (A’ Level), the University of Ghana, University of London and Lincoln’s Inn, London.

He holds B.A. Hons. (Political Science); LL.B. Hons., B.L. and Ph.D. degrees.

A barrister of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, he is also a senior member of the Ghana Bar. As an academic, Prof. Michael Aaron Oquaye achieved the singular distinction of winning within four years, the coveted International Rockefeller Senior Scholar Award (1993) and the Senior Fulbright Scholar Award (1997) is considered the highest award in Academia.

Prof. Oquaye was a diplomat, legislator, and politician.

He served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to India (2002-04); Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya (2005 to 2013); Minister of Energy (2005-06); Minister of Communications (2006-07); The Second Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana (2009-2013).

Committees he served on in Parliament included Committee on Members Holding Office of Profit, Standing Orders Committee, Committee on Defence and Interior, Committee on Local Government and Committee on Communication.

He’s a Baptist Pastor.