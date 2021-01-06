The Hohoe Constituency Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bright George Bansah, has said the Gbi Youth Association – a group that blocked some members of his party from holding a demonstration some weeks ago, are known members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The route march, which began from Hohoe to Atabu got supporters of the NDC stuck in the area, Gbi-Atabu, for several hours as an Asafo group was also performing some rituals.

The stalemate resulted in a blockade of the main Hohoe-Accra road as security operatives worked to avert a confrontation between the two groups.

According to Mr Bansah, his outfit’s checks show that the said Gbi Youth group are members of an NPP-disguised “Asafo group” who have been detailed to prevent his party members from protesting.

He accused the NPP of being behind the disturbances with the aim of breaching the peace in the Constituency.

Mr Bansah who was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said he was convinced the group was NPP supporters because 30th December was not the right day for the performance of the so called rituals in the Atabu area.

“I can tell you on authority that the group who clashed with the NDC supporters are just chiefs and leaders who support the NPP. The so called rituals they claim they were performing was not supposed to be on the 30th of December, meaning they had it wrong. Do you think a well-known group who knows their customs will mislead us this way? It is unfortunate,” he said.

Asked if they reported the group to the police for causing the confusion, Mr Bansah said the police saw them face to face and so should be able to identify them.

He said all NPP members who participated in the clash are well known in the area and there are videos and pictures that can be used as evidence for their arrest.

Mr Bansah noted the NDC in the Hoehoe Constituency is ready to fish members of the group out if the police will be fair and cause their arrest.

He also served notice that the Supreme Court ruling which removed the injunction placed on the MP-elect for Hohoe, Peter Amewu, will still be contested in the Hohoe High court.

“We are not ready to give up,” he stated.