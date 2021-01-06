A 22-year-old woman has died on Boxing Day after a fatal asthma attack in the middle of the night.

Emily Boulton’s best friend performed CPR on her after she woke up and complained about her breathing, before collapsing.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital, where she spent 10 days in a coma before passing away, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Doctors told her devastated family she would not survive on Boxing Day and her life support was switched off so she could die peacefully.

Her family, from St Helens, were unable to see her while she was in a coma, however her mum Tracy and sister-in-law Charlie were allowed to be with her at the end.

Today Charlie said: “Emily was so very loved.

“A character of all sorts and somebody who has left a very big impact on everybody’s life.

“Us, as a family, want to make sure Emily has the best send off that we can for her.”

Her family is raising money to pay for her funeral, and so far, more than £1,700 has been pledged towards a £2,000 target.

Emily leaves her mum Tracy, her older brother Craig, younger sister Abbie, her nephew Izaiah and Charlie’s two children, Scarlett and Isabelle.

Her best friend Joanne carried out CPR on Emily, who worked as a warehouse operative, after she collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

Emily’s sister-in-law Charlie said asthma is a ‘silent killer’ (Image: Charlie Harrison)

She was in a coma for 10 days before her life support was removed (Image: Charlie Harrison)

Charlie, 26, added: “Asthma is a silent killer, I didn’t realise myself until losing Emily just how dangerous it can be.”

The 22-year-old had suffered with asthma all her life but the condition – which causes your airways narrow and swell – had worsened in the weeks leading up to her death and her family said Emily was suffering from regular attacks.