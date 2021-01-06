The age of the current Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye favours him to be re-elected as Speaker again, a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Ali Yakubu Nyaaba, has said.

Dr Nyaaba told TV3 Wednesday, January 6 that the age is right for him contrary to assertions that the former Dome Kwabenya Lawmaker will have several health limitations considering his age hence, he shouldn’t be considered for the post again.

Speaker Oquaye, born on April 4, 1944, will be 77 this year.

Concerns have been raised by a section of the Ghanaian public that he may not be able to deliver at that age therefore, a younger person should be considered.

The disquiets come after the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has chosen Professor Mike Oquaye to serve as Speaker again.

Some NPP lawmakers believed that he worked very well as Speaker in the last four years and therefore, deserved to be reappointed.

The decision was taken after a meeting by the National Council on Monday, January 4 2020.

But Dr Yakubu Nyaaba said the work of the Speaker of Parliament is not a work that requires intense body action and movements hence nothing wrong for the Professor to be reconsidered for the position again at his age.

He also explained that he has the institutional memory to help parliament.

“Age is rather to his advantage because of the substance he has.” Dr Yakubu Nyaabab said.

He added, “The person is supposed to moderate the work of parliament.”

Meanwhile, the 7th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana will be dissolved today a few minutes to midnight 12:00 AM to allow the 8th parliament to be ushered in.

A new speaker will also be elected and be sworn into office.

The president-elect, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will also be sworn into office tomorrow Thursday, January 7.

Several foreign dignitaries have indicated their readiness to partake in the investiture of President Akufo-Addo.

US President, Donald J. Trump has announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the second inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Accra, Ghana.

A statement by the White House said the Honorable Dr J. Peter Pham, Ambassador, United States Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, will lead the delegation.