The Energy Minister cum Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, was spotted dancing with a number of ladies on stage as dancehall musician Shatta Wale performs at a thanksgiving service organised in his constituency.

The night saw a mammoth crowd who thronged the venue to witness the ‘Already’ hitmaker’s energetic performance.

Crowd at John Peter Amewu’s victory party which took place at Hohoe in December 2020. | Photo Credit: @manuelphotos_1

Singing his ‘Melissa’ hit song, Mr Amewu stormed the podium with one young lady and rocked her as his constituents cheer on wildly.

The MP-elect organised the victory concert to celebrate his historic win of the Hohoe Constituency seat following the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election.

Shortly after the show was climaxed Shatta Wale took to his Twitter account to thank the Hohoe constituents for turning up.