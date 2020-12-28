Singer Davido has finally said a word after reports broke out that he went all-out in a brawl against his colleague musician Burna Boy in Accra.

According to him, Burna Boy has been attacking him for more than a decade now, adding that, he was tired of the hatred.

Everyone knows this is the truth! 10 years I (have) been fighting this shit ! But I swear nobody go see me finish again!

He said he will not be distracted by his haters, hence was ready to deliver more hit songs for his followers.

Everyone knows this is the truth !!! 10 years I been fighting this shit ! But I swear nobody go see me finish again !! I WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER YOU GUYS HITS!!!! TULE!!!!! https://t.co/kIFNN1nDSV — Davido (@davido) December 28, 2020

I will continue to deliver you guys hits! Tule!, Davido said.

According to him, he didn’t ask to be born rich and all he wants to do is to make good music and leave a legacy.

Davido and Burna Boy got themselves into in an all-out brawl after they met at a popular night club in Accra on December 28, 2020.

According to Ghanaian blogger, Ghhyper1, who was a witness, things got out of hand to the extent that guests took to their heels.

Immediately I saw Burna and his boys, I told a friend Burna is looking for trouble and it happened like a movie, he said.