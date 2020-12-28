As Davido walks out of a popular night club after being engaged in a brawl with Burna Boy, singer Wizkid, who was also present at the location, sipped a drink without blinking in the heated atmosphere.

Social media users have been reacting to the gesture with many wondering why Wizkid refused to involve himself in the fight to at least settle the matter.

In the video shared which has since been circulating on Instagram, Wizkid looked straight ahead as Davido storms out angrily whereas his ‘Gobe’ song was loudly playing in the background.

MORE: