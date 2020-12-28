The father of award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, Augustine Owusu Addo, says being a big fan of Michael Jackson influenced him to name his son after the fallen American pop star.

He disclosed this at the backstage during the recently-held 8th edition of the Rapperholic Concert that took place in Accra.

According to Mr Addo, he never knew the name would go a long way to affect his son to become a music star.

I was a big fan of Michael Jackson. That is how come I named him Michael. I didn’t know he was going be great in music.

When he started rapping, he said it was a hobby and now it has gotten to this stage. I am praying that he goes on and does better.

Mr Addo also named ‘Brighter Day‘ as his favourite track among all of his son’s songs.