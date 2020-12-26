Barbara Mahama, the widow of the late Captain Major Maxwell Mahama, has released bedazzling photos to reveal moments from her eventful year on social media.

Sharing the stunning snaps of herself to celebrate the birth of Christ on Christmas day, December 25, the mother of two reiterated that ”Jesus Christ is the reason for the season” while urging people to be ”merry, hopeful, and cheerful”.

The businesswoman expressed gratitude to her followers and loved ones who have supported her through the challenging year of 2020.

READ ALSO:

”Merry Christmas family. Thank you for being a part of my year. God bless you all. Jesus Christ is the reason for the season. Be merry. Be hopeful. Be cheerful,” she captioned her stunning photos on Instagram.

Barbara donned an African outfit with bright colours while beaming with smiles.

The wife of the late Major Maxwell Mahama’s cheerful Christmas photos have generated reactions from her followers.