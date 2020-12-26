Christmas is a time to make merry. Of course, there will be that Christmas tree with festive decorations, checking out all the magical light displays, and binge-watching classic holiday movies.

Not to mention spending Christmas Day listening to holiday songs on repeat, partaking in time-honoured traditions, and exchanging thoughtful cards and great gifts with your loved ones.

With all these fun parts, it’s no surprise that the prospect of spending Christmas alone–whether for the first time or the twentieth time–can feel awkward.

Some people have demanding work schedules that make it difficult to travel or better still they simply want to be alone.

What’s more, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, some of us may opt to spend this years’ Christmas alone.

Whether by choice or circumstance, there is plenty to do on Christmas Day alone, from catching up on the TV shows you say you’ll watch (but never do) to indulging in some much-needed self-care to starting new traditions, here are simple ways to spend Christmas solo, all of which will bring joy to your world.

Prioritize the traditions that matter most to you

Think about what is the essence of the holiday for you, so you can try to preserve it. Even if you’re not doing everything you used to, you can set up the holiday decorations, if that’s really important, or make the special foods you love.

Make special memories

You and your household members may be a little tired of each other right now but think of fun ways to help set the holiday season apart. Create a little advent calendar with festive activities for each day, rather than a treat. Your Christmas activities don’t have to be elaborate—it could just be drinking hot cocoa together wearing Santa hats or watching one of the best Christmas movies

Brainstorm a list of potential New Year’s resolutions

Usually, when you are alone, you inevitably wander to all the things you want to do the next day, week, or even within the next year.

Christmas is, of course, just days before New Year’s Eve, so what better time than now to sit down and really meditate on your hopes and dreams for 2020?

An experiment in the kitchen

This is the time to take a break from the foods you have been ordering and explore the kitchen.

If you’re riding solo this Christmas, there’s no time like the present to pick up the new skill.

Put the recipe book down, and instead, try recreating your favourite seasonal dishes as best as you can. If it’s an epic fail, then you order out, but chances are, it can’t be that bad, and you’ll likely have leftovers for the rest of the week.