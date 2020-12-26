The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it stopped the premiere of the Freedom and Justice movie across the country because of the fear of it helping in the spread of COVID-19.

There were reports that the movie has been banned outrightly with security operatives locking down the various cinemas.

But a statement from the Ghana Tourism Authority said it was just implementing directives from the President and that it does not have anything against the movie and its content.

Below Is The Statement from the Ghana Tourism Authority

FREEDOM AND JUSTICE MOVIE BAN, GTA CLEARS THE AIR

The Ghana Tourism Authority has taken note of a statement circulating on social media today, December 24, 2020, by Kobi Rana, the movie producer of FREEDOM AND JUSTICE with the above headline.

The Authority wishes to clarify that a ban has not been placed on the said movie but pursuant to the directives of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the operation of MOVIE HOUSES/CINEMAS ARE SUSPENDED AS PART OF THE COVID 19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS, which are contained in the Imposition of Restrictions (Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic)(No. 16) Instrument, 2020.

In his 20th address to the Nation, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, urged that “it is important to stress that our borders, by land and sea will remain closed to human traffic until further notice. Beaches, pubs, Cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.”

The Ghana Tourism Authority, which is the regulatory agency mandated by law under the Tourism Act, to regulate these tourism facilities (beaches, cinemas, movie houses and nightclubs) is enforcing the directives of the President.

Cinema, beach and night club operators have all been part of the ongoing stakeholder engagements with the National COVID-19 Task Force.

