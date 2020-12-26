The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has said that is surprised about some comments made by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu who is a trained lawyer.

Speaking on Peace Fm, Kweku Baako said he has read some comments Haruna Iddrisu made on the Techiman South parliamentary results.

Quoting Haruna Iddrisu on the show, Kwaku Baako said: “Kwame he said ‘in this particular case I have been denied the results so what I’m I going to court with. With tomatoes or oranges…I don’t expect a lawyer to talk that was.”

“Kwame do you know the NDC filed a writ of mandamus in court? They filed it on 11th December and I thought was a lawful thing to do…and then again he said what are they going to court with. With tomatoes? Ah, Kwame, I don’t expect a lawyer to talk that way,” he stated.

However, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu describes the declaration of the Techiman South seat by the Electoral Commission as fraudulent.

Haruna Iddrisu added that it is shocking that the media and civil society groups appear disinterested in their request for the public collation of the results in Techiman South when a similar thing was done in Banda in the same area.