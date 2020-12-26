Lord Hamah, a controversial activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has virtually described the party as a lazy entity, claiming many of its polling agents could not even spell their names properly, giving the New Patriotic Party (NDC) a safe passage in the just ended general elections.

According to him, the NDC is better off conceding defeat since many of its polling agents are just blockheads.

Mr Hamah continues to “piss in” as they say in politics even though his critics have described him as an “unrepentant alcoholic” who must be ignored .

Victoria Hamah and brother ‘fight’ on social media

Below is the full statement on Mr Hamah’s Facebook page:

“When there is no vanguard organization, any political party is doomed. On the night of December Seventh, 2020 the masses marched in jubilation when they were told they have secured parliamentary victory in their individual constituency. They abandoned their polling stations in unneeded jubilation of no constructive essence. The NPP activists stayed.”

“Whatever happened I don’t know. But let me tell you, many of the NDC agents could not spell their own names. They allowed recounting. The NDC has no case. It should audit the character and competence of its polling agents and not the Electoral Commission,” his message read.