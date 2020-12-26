A former Senior Communications Adviser and Head of Communications at the Presidency under the Mahama administration, Ben Dotsei Malor, has said the Electoral Commission (EC) cannot break for the Christmas festivities when there are serious unresolved issues pending from the December 7 elections.

The EC had earlier announced that all of its staff will go on holidays during the Christmas period.

But following the flak the Commission received from a section of the Ghanaian public and civil society groups after this directive the Commission modified the directive and stated that key staff will be working during the yule.

A statement issued by the elections management body on Wednesday December 23 said” The Senior leadership and some key operational staff of the commission will continue to work during the break”.

Expressing his feelings on this development, the former BBC presenter Mr Malor in a Facebook post asked “How does the EC go on holidays, with serious unresolved issues pending from the elections?”