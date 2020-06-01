The wife of late Captain Major Maxwell Mahama, Barbara, is mourning the devastating loss of her late husband three years after his painful demise.

On May 30, 2017, news emerged that residents of Denkyira-Obuasi, now New Obuasi in the Central Region had lynched army officer, Major Maxwell Adam Mahama to death after mistaking him for an armed thief.

The late Major Mahama’s attackers beat him to death with stones, building blocks and sticks and set him on fire on May 29, 2017.

Following the horrific incident, photos and videos of the barbaric act surfaced online that left Ghanaians utterly broken.

On May 29, 2019 Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, unveiled a statue of Major Mahama at Airport Hills Roundabout in Accra to serve as a national campaign against mob action.

The wife of the late Major Mahama is continuing to mourn him three years after his painful death.

In a latest post on social media, she shared a unique artwork of her husband’s image along with a heart-breaking caption.

”It feels like you‘ve been gone for just three days. Continue to rest well Maxwell. We miss you is an understatement. Jaden still remembers that you told him you were going to come back from that journey #foreverloved #3years,” she wrote.