Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, has shared photos of himself and actor and politician, John Dumelo on his social media platform.

The photos, according to Mr Anyidoho, were taken when both politicians met in the Volta Region.

In the photos, the two politicians, who were both seen wearing shorts and t’shirts, shook hands and smiled at each other.

It was unclear what they both went there to do but posting the photos, Mr Anyidoho said: “Woke up this morning in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, and met John Dumelo. I wish him well as he enters the full fray of Ghana politics.”

Mr Dumelo, reacting to the photos, said: “Great meeting you too. Very insightful conversation we had.”