Nearly 48 hours after he was granted a ¢100,000 bail, popular Ghanaian pastor Bishop Daniel Obinim is yet to meet his bail conditions.

The Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, the Criminal Investigations Department said in a statement.

He had been charged with the offences of publication of false news and forging of document.

But, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho has waded into the development.

Mr Anyidoho is particularly shocked that the man of God can still not find anyone to bail him, making him wonder what Judgment Day will look like.

He posted: So, Obinim cannot find anyone to bail him? Hmmmm! Judgement Day shall be very interesting.

