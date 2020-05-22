Former Asante Kotoko defender, John Kuffour, has been granted bail of Gh¢50,000 for biting of the nipples of his former girlfriend.

The Ejisu District Court has ordered John Kuffour to redeem a bail of the above mentioned amount with two sureties.

Chief Prosecutor, Emmanuel Appiah Kubi narrated to the Court that the complainant who is 36-year-old (Miss) Dennisa Hagan and a hairdresser by profession has been fiancée to John Kuffour for the past six years but events changed following a misunderstanding between them in 2016.

On January 1 2017, the former Kotoko player visited his former girlfriend in her house in an attempt to settle the problems they had faced but it turned worse when the complainant didn’t give him an answer whether she was interested or not in the relationship again.

Kufour, not happy with her gesture, followed her to the kitchen and another misunderstanding ensued.

Hagan accidentally pushed Kuffour and the latter held onto her dress in her attempt to vacate the scene.

In the process, Kuffour bit her left nipple, causing multiple wounds. The two are to reappear in court next month for another sitting.

The presiding judge, Justice Kwaku Baah Frempong after the ruling also urged the footballer to assist the victim undergo surgery.