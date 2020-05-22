Rapper Eno Barony says she was surprised to hear singer Sista Afia jump onto a Hip-hop beat to throw shots at her in their recent lyrical feud that inundated the media space.

According to her, the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker was the last person she was expecting to engage in a scuffle with in the entertainment industry.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Eno said Sista Afia caught her unaware with wordplay and lyrics in her ‘WMT’ song that sparked the heat among female rappers in Ghana.

Eno Barony, however, lauded her for the song, adding that she still believes Sista Afia didn’t write the song herself.

Don’t get me wrong she did well. When I was hosting Kasahari rap show, I used to rate people so I know what I am saying… She didn’t get to me but I was surprised.

What I have done with rap you cannot close your eyes on that. She knows me well and she is not a rapper so she cannot write that. With the body shaming its like she was talking to herself because we are the same size, she told host Merqury Quaye.