Eno Barony has called out rapper Medikal for saying she disrespected him in her song ‘Argument Done’.

‘Argument Done’ was Eno Barony’s response to Sista Afia’s diss track ‘WMT’.

In the song, she had said that Sister Afia, who is known for singing, had gotten a ghostwriter from Sowutuom to help her put the rap track together.

She challenged the alleged ghost writer supposedly hiding behind Sista Afia to face her himself.

With the mention of Sowutuom, many, including Medikal, deduced that the self-acclaimed Rap Goddess was not only ‘dissing’ her rival but him as well.

In a tweet he said as much as he feels disrespected, he does not have time to ‘waste’ on a female rapper, especially one that looks like a “corpse”.