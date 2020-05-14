The death of Kumawood actor and pastor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko was a shock to many movie lovers who wished they could turn the news around for good.

People fell in love with the late bishop because of his ability to bring real life experiences into acting.

The late bishop also had a good command of the English language, something that is difficult for most of his Kumawood colleagues.

The actor who later made a quick turnaround to be a Man of God transferred his dexterity in acting, as well as powerful voice, to melting the hearts of his congregation.

Bishop Nyarko became the second actor after Majid Michel to quit acting to do God’s work.

The video below will show you seven times late bishop melted the hearts of the congregation with his powerful voice: