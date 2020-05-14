Angel Town, manager of rapper Sarkodie has opened up on how the Highest rapper’s stay abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic has affected him mentally.

According to him, Sarkodie cannot wait to be home so he can relate and catch up with his family, especially.

I speak to him everyday and frustration is an understatement, Everyone would want be home to know how their siblings are doing. Even me the distance is affecting me due to the bond we have… it’s very difficult.

READ ALSO

I know he really wants to be back home to connect with his fans… once there are necessary steps for him to fly, he will do that, he said.

Angel, however urged Ghanaians to observe preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus in the country.