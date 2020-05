Actress Nadia Buari has left her fans swimming in envy with her latest video in which she is seen in the embrace of her husband.

In a bid to probably defeat lockdown boredom, the duo are captured in the video dancing, with Nadia seated on the laps of her husband.

After the dance moves, the couple sealed their affection with a hug and wide smiles occupying their faces.

Nadia has, however, revealed it took them six different ‘takes’ to successfully record the TikTok video.